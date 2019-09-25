A PRISONER who escaped from Newport Central police station, committed a robbery and made threats with a hammer is to be assessed for his dangerousness.

Levi Gulwell, aged 37, was given the warning by a judge after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

The defendant, from Newport, was remanded in custody at the city’s crown court after admitting robbery and making threats with an offensive weapon, the hammer, on Caerleon Road on Thursday, March 7.

He has also pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody at Newport Central police station on Thursday, April 18, assaulting a police officer the day before, damaging property on Sunday, March 10, and stealing a Ford Fiesta car on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Scott Bowen, representing Gulwell, of no fixed abode, did not apply for a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and said his client was ready to be sentenced.

But Judge Daniel Williams said he wanted one to be prepared so that he could assess the defendant’s dangerousness to the public.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday, October 8.

The prosecution was represented by Laurence Jones.