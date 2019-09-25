A RIVERSIDE café in Chepstow is set to be approved despite objections from residents.

The planning application, which will go before Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, October 1, includes a two-storey pavilion in the Castle Dell car park, with a deck and a river platform.

The pavilion would boast a café, a function room, a kitchen, a servery, toilet facilities and a lift. The building would offer “unrestrictive views” of the river.

MORE NEWS:

The approval of these plans has been recommended to the planning committee, despite objections from a number of residents, who raised concerns over the visual impact on Chepstow Castle from the north bank of the river. An objection based on restricting the castle’s view was also received by the Forest of Dean District Council.

However, a report for the planning committee determined the view of the castle would not be blocked by the café plans.

“The proposed development will have a visual impact on the significant views to and from the castle, although it will not block these views and will be seen along with other modern buildings and with the movement of cars in the car park,” the report reads.

“Consequently, whilst it will have a slight adverse impact on the way the castle is appreciated, experienced and understood this will not constitute a significant change and will not cause harm within the setting of the scheduled monument.”

Other objections raised included the loss of six spaces in the castle car park, the safety and provision of boats and the noise that might be produced by the café.

A letter of support was also received, which said the pavilion would be a visual enhancement and benefit tourism in the area.

Plans for a riverside building and cruise terminal in Chepstow Castle car park date back to 2007.

A revised plan was approved in 2012 to adapt the river access, but no work has begun in the interim.