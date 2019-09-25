A CROWD of 300 attended a civic service in The Square, Magor, on Saturday to rededicate the village’s war memorial following its renovation and repairs.

The service was held 95 years to the day since the monument was originally unveiled in memory of those who died fighting in the First World War. The names of those men from local communities – Magor, Undy, Llandevenny, St Brides Netherwent, Wilcrick, Bishton, Redwick, Penhow and Llandevaud – are inscribed on the stone memorial, and the names of those who died fighting in World War Two were added later.

Saturday’s rededication service was led by the Reverend Canon Jeremy Harris and Peter Wilson of the Royal British Legion, and was hosted by the chairwoman of Magor with Undy Community Council, Cllr Sally Bailey.

“The repairs, clean and renovation of the war memorial have taken some time to pull together, but it was worth the wait – the memorial looks wonderful,” Cllr Bailey said afterwards.

“The memorial is certainly something this community can be proud of. The Square, which is tucked away in the centre of Magor, is well worth a visit – if not only to sit on the newly installed commemorative bench and admire the splendour of the memorial.”

Other guests included the lord-lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, Newport East MP Jessica Morden, dignitaries from the local communities, the chairwoman of Monmouthshire County Council, members of the Royal British Legion, local organisations, Caldicot Army Cadets, and local police officers.

The Severn Tunnel Band led the singing, and the Serenata Choir sang.

The lord lieutenant addressed the crowd, saying the war memorial stood as a reminder of not just the two world wars, but of other conflicts, and to those servicemen and women who were still serving their country today.

Ms Morden said afterwards: “It was a moving rededication service at the Magor war memorial, which services as an enduring tribute for the members of the community lost in conflict.”