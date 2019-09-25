A FOUR-STRONG crew from Monmouthshire will be jumping into a pedalo for a formidable 21-mile challenge on Loch Ness for Cancer Research Wales in memory of a schoolboy who died last year.

The team will be competing in Monster the Loch on Saturday to raise funds in memory of Devauden schoolboy, Tom Walker, for a PhD studentship into acute myeloid leukaemia.

Tom, a Monmouth School for Boys pupil, died last year aged 13 when he failed to recover from an operation required to start leukaemia treatment.

Tom Walker

His father Tim will be joined on the pedalo by Tom's schoolmate Angus Whitehead, as well as Angus' dad, Adrian, and godfather Nick Roberts-Wearing.

(L-R) Nick Roberts-Wearing, Tim Walker, and Adrian Whitehead

Angus Whitehead, who is also taking part

“Not only will they attempt to cover the length of Loch Ness in a pedalo but they will be trying to set a new World Record,” said Angus’ mum, Angela Whitehead.

“The record is up for grabs because one doesn’t actually exist at the moment, but another pedalo team will be taking part at Loch Ness so the race is on.”

Last year, Angus was part of a school crew from Monmouth which rowed the 22.7-mile challenge in the maiden Monster the Loch event and raised almost £3,000 for Cancer Research Wales.

The boys were on course to challenge the race's record time, but were hindered by poor conditions and technical problems which eventually forced them to stop shortly before the finish line.

Fundraising, including the second Monster the Loch challenge, is continuing and to support the latest challenge visit justgiving.com/fundraising/monsterthelochfortom