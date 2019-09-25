A PAEDOPHILE is to be assessed for his dangerousness to the public after he admitted a series of sex attacks on a girl.

Connor Barret-Beynon, aged 23, of Portland Street, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual activity with a child after appearing at Newport Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody following his conviction.

MORE NEWS:

The offences were committed this year.

Judge Richard Williams warned Barret-Beynon he could be facing a lengthy jail term and adjourned sentence for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

He told Barret-Beynon he wanted the defendant’s dangerousness to be evaluated by the Probation Service.

Judge Williams said the sentence would be an inevitable custodial one and could be “determinate, indeterminate or other”.

Timothy Lewis, for Barret-Beynon, said his client suffers from learning difficulties.

The prosecution was represented by Gareth James.

Judge Williams warned the packed public gallery that anyone publishing the victim’s identity would be committing a series criminal offence.

Before being led away to the cells by the dock officers, Barret-Beynon was told he is due to sentenced on Tuesday, October 15.