A FEMALE pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash in Castleton yesterday afternoon.

The incident involving a grey Volkswagen Fox occurred at around 1.45pm yesterday. The driver of the car was not injured.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed between Coal Pit Lane and Marshfield Road while the emergency operation was carried out. The road re-opened at approximately 6:30pm yesterday.

In a statement released this morning, Gwent Police said: "Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

"We would thank motorists for their patience and understanding in congestion in the area and surrounding routes.

"Officers are requesting any motorists that used the road around the time of the collision, to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries."

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 1900353710.