A BUS in Cwmffrwdoer has been evacuated after catching fire.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am this morning on the Number 16 bus from Pontypool.

Emergency services were on scene and the blaze has been extinguished.

An eyewitness has reported that all of the passengers escaped without injury.

The vehicle has been badly damaged by the fire and is awaiting removal.

Lynette Needs, who was travelling on the bus with her partner, said: "As we were coming up Chapel Road it started smoking.

"Then it all filled up with smoke and the driver told us all to get off.

"My partner got off before me and said to get off quickly as the back of the bus was all up in flames.

"We all got off safely but the bus is still here all burnt out."

South Wales Fire Service said in a statement: "At approximately 11:07am on Wednesday, Septemeber 25 we received reports of a vehicle fire on Waunddu in Pontnewydd.

"Crews from Abersychan were in attendance and extinguished the fire.

"The incident concluded at 11:54am."