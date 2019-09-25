A DRIVER allegedly drove into an employee at a petrol station in Brynmawr on Monday.

A black Ford Focus attempted to drive off without paying for fuel on Blaina Road, Brynmawr, at about 11.10am on September 23.

When a member of staff approached, the driver knocked him onto the bonnet of the vehicle and drove for a short distance before the employee fell to the floor.

MORE NEWS:

The car then drove off along Chapel Road in the direction of Nantyglo.

The employee was not seriously injured and went to hospital with bruising to his hand.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding this and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may know who the driver was.

"Officers would like to speak to the man shown in these images as he may be able to help with our enquiries.

"If you can help with information, please call 101 quoting ref 1900352065 or alternatively, you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages."