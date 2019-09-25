Here's the latest Argus column by Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay:

A NUMBER of constituents have asked me about the safety of vaping following the dramatic news from the United States that a number of states are in the process of banning most flavoured e-cigarettes.

This action comes in the wake of a mysterious lung illness which has claimed the lives of hundreds of people across the US.

Whilst it’s important to recognise that American vaping products differ from those in the UK, often containing higher doses of nicotine and other chemicals, the Welsh Government has reaffirmed to me its previous advice that e-cigarettes should not be taken up by non-smokers but only used by smokers seeking to kick the habit.

One thing is clear - we need much more research in this area to gain a better understanding of the long term effects of vaping.

- Locally, I’m pleased to report that the sun was shining on two recent red letter days of the Monmouthshire calendar - the Usk Show and Abergavenny Food Festival.

At a meeting with the National Farmers’ Union of Wales, farmers once again raised their concerns about Bovine TB and the need to tackle the disease in livestock and the animal reservoir.

Meanwhile the Abergavenny Food Festival, now in its 21st year, continues to go from strength to strength, supported by a host of local companies such as Sugarloaf Catering, as well as food producers from across the UK and indeed the world.

I was particularly honoured to be invited to take part in this year’s Love Zimbabwe Parade, along with Mayor, Tony Konieczny and local schoolchildren, demonstrating the increasing diversity and global reach of the festival.

- Still thinking globally and Monday, September 16, was United Nations World Ozone Day.

It’s the 32nd anniversary of the Montreal protocol which banned ozone-destroying CFC (Chlorofluorocarbons) from aerosols and fridges and other household appliances.

This enormous success story demonstrates that, when the world community comes together, we can tackle really big environmental issues.

Three decades on and not only is the ozone hole in Antarctica now repairing itself, but it's estimated that by 2060 it will be completely healed.

Hopefully, the Welsh Government’s declaration of a climate change emergency (and that of local authorities in Wales) will help us get to grips with the pressing issue of global warming so that in the future we'll be able to look back and say this was a similar success story for humanity.