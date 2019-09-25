A 97-YEAR-OLD woman has made a good recovery from a stroke after becoming the oldest person in Wales, and possibly the UK, to receive clot-busting thrombolysis treatment.

Irene Pinkard, who lives in Newport, fell ill at home last month, an ambulance crew arriving to find her feeling weak down her left side, and her speech slurred.

Stroke specialist Dr Amer Jafar, alerted to her impending arrival at the Royal Gwent by emergency department staff, was on hand when she reached the resuscitation room five minutes later.

"(She) was unable to speak and I was unable to take history from her. I examined her briefly and I asked a colleague to arrange a brain scan for her as soon as possible," said Dr Jafar, an associate specialist in medicine.

“With help from the team, including our stroke specialist nurse, I ruled out any factors for not thrombolysing the patient.

"The patient’s CT scan showed a stroke and she was thrombolysed immediately, as she was seen at the hospital within four-and-a-half hours of the start of the symptoms of her stroke, the 'golden' time window for thrombolysis.”

The treatment involves using drugs to break down blood clots that form in blood vessels, though it is not appropriate for everyone. Dr Jafar is involved in the treatment and care of hundreds of patients a year, and sees the benefits of early intervention with thrombolysis.

Thromobolysis is a key weapon in combating the effects of stroke and the earlier the patient can be treated, the better the chance of a good recovery. It must be administered within four-and-a-half hours of a stroke, but the earlier the better.

“Mrs Pinkard made a good recovery following the thrombolysis and was discharged within two days," said Dr Jafar.

"She is the eldest patient in Wales, if not in the UK, to ever be thrombolysed. “

Irene Pinkard with Dr Amer Jafar in the Hyper-Acute Stroke Unit at the Royal Gwent Hospital

Dr Jafar, also a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians in London, is passionate about making the public aware of the importance of getting anyone who develops any symptoms of stroke to hospital as soon as possible.

“A stroke can be identified by a weakness of the arm, or the face, with some difficulties with speech. It can affect the quality of the life of the patient and can endanger life if not treated urgently,” he said.

Thrombolysis treatment is a routine practice in hospitals across Wales and doctors are keen to ensure people are aware of the stroke signs and call 999 if they suspect themselves or another person is experiencing symptoms.

Dr Jafar has produced 10 educational videos about stroke, available at www.talkstroke.co.uk

The ‘talkstroke’ project is supported by the Stroke Research Interest Group in Wales.

Mrs Pinkard was treated in the specialist Hyper-acute stroke unit at the Royal Gwent, where patients spend the first three days of their admission, receiving intensive support.

Patients deemed well enough are then discharged, to receive rehabilitation at home from a specialist multidisciplinary team, providing physiotherapy, occupational therapy, dietetics, speech and language therapy, and nursing and psychology support.

Patients needing a longer stay in hospital are transferred to specialist acute/rehabilitation stroke wards at either Nevill Hall Hospital, Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr or St Woolos Hospital.