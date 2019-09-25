A VISIT to Newport by Prince Andrew this week has been criticised given that it comes at a time when he is facing serious allegations.

The Duke of York visited the University of South Wales' city campus in Newport on Tuesday as part of a series of events aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship.

But the visit came as the prince, the third child of the Queen and Prince Philip, has faced allegations around sex trafficking and his close relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier.

American woman Virginia Guiffre claimed she had sex with the royal when she was 17 years old - and recently told an American TV station she was "trafficked" to him. Prince Andrew has consistently and firmly denied having "any form of sexual contact or relationship" with Ms Giuffre.

Speaking in the Senedd former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said she was "alarmed" by the visit.

"While I'm a firm believer in the principle of innocent until proven guilty this member of the royal family has been accused of some very serious crimes and abuses of power," she said.

“The allegations should not mean business as usual.”

The university said the event, aimed at entrepreneurs, was arranged months ago and claim that they were not responsible for the prince having been booked to attend.

A spokesman said: “We hosted a Pitch@Palace event as part of our commitment to support the development of entrepreneurs within our region.

“We were asked to host the event some months ago.

“We were pleased to welcome entrepreneurs and start-up businesses into our University to encourage their growth.”

The university also stressed that no students were present during the event.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the prince, has said the claims against him were "false and without any foundation".

Ms Giuffre is one of several women who claim they were abused by American financier Jeffrey Epstein - a former friend of Prince Andrew - who killed himself in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.