THERE were no seats left empty as hundreds of people paid tribute to Jeremy Adams - the man whose purchase of a 15 feet high plastic dinosaur for his front garden attracted national headlines earlier this year - at his funeral today.

St David's Catholic Church in Cwmbran was packed and mourners also gathered outside for the service.

Mr Adams' nephew Ross Adams delivered a eulogy, describing how his uncle would always make time for his family.

"Seeing so many people here today reminds us of how many people Jerry has helped, and what a big family we have," he said.

"When you have such a big family, it can be easy to go weeks and months without seeing each other.

"Jerry has 34 nephews and nieces. Contrary to what I just said, in the last 10 years, I would see Jerry at least twice a week."

The eulogy also included a tribute prepared by Mr Adams' daughters.

"All your girls are so different and unique, but in those differences there is a piece of you in each of them," read Ross Adams.

"Your willingness do do anything for anyone, your funny side, your loving side and your family side.

"They have your attitude that nothing is that bad, and you can always sort it out."

(Bikers accompanied the coffin to St David's Catholic Church in Cwmbran. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Mr Adams' coffin was brought to the church on the back of an articulated lorry, with a convoy of bikers accompanying it.

Speaking after the funeral, Mr Adams' sister Bev Smith said: "He was a very special person. He was a very unique person.

"I'm going to miss him so much."

(A floral dinosaur at the funeral of Jeremy Adams at St David's Catholic Church in Cwmbran. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

"He was a top guy," said neighbour Rhys Johnson. "There's not many people around like Jerry.

"His girls were his everything.

"I grew up almost next door to them and they are lovely people. If you were their friend, you were as good as family to Jerry.

"He was like a second dad to me, and Lesley was like a second mum."

Members of the Cotswold Enduro Club, who rode motorbikes with Mr Adams, said: "He is going to be missed by everyone at the club.

"He had been riding with us for 20 years. He travelled everywhere with us.

"Ride high Jerry and may your race track in the sky never end."

(Mourners at the funeral of Jeremy Adams at St David's Catholic Church in Cwmbran. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Martin Jakeman and Tony Cave, who rode with Mr Adams, said: "There were not many people like him. He was a top bloke.

"He was always smiling, and nothing was ever too much trouble."

Hymns at the service included The Olde Rugged Cross, The Lord Is My Shepherd, and All Things Bright And Beautiful.

Mr Adams' funeral was followed by a short service at Gwent Crematorium and a sky party at Pontnewydd Workman's Club.