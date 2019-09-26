ONE of Newport's most popular family-run eateries is celebrating 30 years serving authentic Italian cuisine.

Ristorante Vittorio, in Stow Hill opened its doors in 1989 and has gained a reputation as one of the city's top destinations for a warm welcome, excellent service, and top-notch Italian cooking.

The eaterie was the dream of Vittorio Rizza, who arrived in Britain in 1960 from Cassino in Italy, a town that had been nearly totally destroyed during the Second World War

He harboured ambitions of one day opening his own restaurant, and started out selling ice cream alongside his sister.

(Vittorio Rizza)

After running a fish and chip van, a chippy and a shop, it was in 1989 that Mr Rizza and his wife Laura opened the doors of Ristorante Vittorio.

Mr Rizza died in 2011 aged 75, and the restaurant is now run by his daughter Anna Redman who says that her mother still frequents the family eaterie to play her accordion.

(Laura Rizza and her accordion)

"We've had lots of lovely occasions here," she said.

"Some people still come who visited us in our first week.

"We recently had a 50th wedding anniversary for a couple who visited us for their 25th."

Mrs Redman prides herself on knowing lots of the customers on first-name terms. So much so that customers who leave the area are often drawn back by the lure of Vittorio's.

"I've even met customers in Brooklyn, Hong Kong and Sorrento," she explained.

And it's not only the clientele who have become familiar faces as Mrs Redman explained that many of the staff at Vittorio's have worked there since the place opened.

(Anna Redman and her father Vittorio Rizza)

"Hopefully they'll be able to continue to serve the next generation of Newport," she said.

"The place has lots of stories to tell. We've been feeding families through the generations."

(Ristorante Vittorio)

To celebrate the landmark Vittorio's will be holding a throwback night tonight, with a menu from their opening week and prices to match.

Traditional pasta dishes will be accompanied by live music featuring Laura Rizza on accordion.

Place are extremely limited as Mrs Redman explained that many of the regulars had tables secured very quickly.

"I do expect to be answering the phone a lot and may be able to sort something out," she said.