IF YOU can't get to Japan to watch the Rugby World Cup, an Abergavenny church is offering the next best thing.

The Priory Church of St Mary, Abergavenny has arranged an audience with former Lions manager and player Gerald Davies.

Mr Davies played international rugby for Wales from 1966 until 1978, and in that time won three Grand Slams.

Canon Mark Soady said: "I grew up with Gerald as one of my rugby heroes and am now privileged to call him my friend.

"What better way can there be to celebrate the Rugby World Cup in Japan this autumn than to spend an evening with him at the Priory.”

Proceeds from the evening will be shared between St Mary’s Priory, Abergavenny and St Peter’s Church, Llanwenarth.

It will be taking place on Thursday, October 3, and tickets can be purchased from the Tithe Barn.