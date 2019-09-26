A SENIOR nurse from Newport who ensures the frail and vulnerable are properly looked after has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Claire Aston, divisional nurse and head of long-term complex care for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, has been nominated for the Commitment to Training and Workforce Development Award at the 2019 Wales Care Awards.

Mrs Aston, 54, said she was “thrilled” but added: “I’m just doing my job”.

She has been nominated after pushing for private homes to receive access to the same training as the public sector.

“At the health board, we are responsible for commissioning care from 48 nursing homes in the private sector," she said.

“Over the past five years, with the support of a great team, I have been trying to get people to recognise that these private homes need the same access to training for their workforces as the statutory providers.”

Lorraine Morgan, former chairwoman of My Home Life Cymru, nominated Mrs Aston for the award.

She said: “She is a real champion of care home practice who puts residents’ needs at the heart of what she is trying to influence and achieve.

“She engages with hidden voices – those who are frail, have complex needs and are vulnerable.”

The awards evening will be held in City Hall, Cardiff on Friday, October 18, and is hosted by Wyne Evans – better known as Gio Compario from the Go Compare television adverts.

Mrs Aston’s award is sponsored by City & Guilds and WJEC Consortium.She added: “There are some wonderful practices in the privately-funded sector and it’s all about making sure their staff are equipped with the skills and knowledge to deliver care to people with complex needs living in these homes.

“In the health board we have a very strong relationship with the private nursing homes within our footprint area.”

“I’m looking forward very much to attending the presentation evening in Cardiff with my husband David.”

Mario Kreft, chairman of the Care Forum Wales, said the Wales Care Awards had gone from strength to strength.

He said: “The event is now firmly established as one of the highlights in the Welsh social care calendar.

“The aim is to recognise the unstinting and often remarkable dedication of our unsung heroes and heroines across Wales.

“The care sector is full of wonderful people because it’s not just a job it’s a vocation – these are the people who really do have the X Factor.

“If you don’t recognise the people who do the caring you will never provide the standards that people need and never recognise the value of the people who need the care in society.

“We need to do all we can to raise the profile of the care sector workforce - they deserve to be lauded and applauded.

“It is a pleasure to honour the contribution of all the finalists. Each and every one of them should be very proud of their achievement."