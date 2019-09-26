GWENT Police responded to a call straight from the silver screen yesterday, however no movie stars or famous faces were involved.

Sightings were reported of a swan causing disruption on the Heads of the Valleys Road just after 3pm yesterday.

(Officers give chase)

Officers from Ebbw Vale were on scene to retrieve the bird which had been spotted by passing motorists.

Swans can 'break a man's arm' according to the old wives' tale but, after a brief chase, the officers' luck was in. Using a blanket they managed to secure the bird and headed back to Tredegar Police Station with Blaenau Gwent's most wanted safely secured in the back of the police van.

Luckily no members of the Bill were injured by their namesake.

The swan has since been collected by Swan Rescue, who are based in Machen.

Gwent Police said on social media: "We're pleased to say the swan is safe and well."

Thankfully Gwent's finest fared better than the local bobbies in the in the 2007 film Hot Fuzz, starring Simon Pegg, who found it far more difficult to apprehend a feathered rogue.