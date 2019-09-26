A three-vehicle collision has resulted in the closure of a road in Newport.

The incident, which involved two cars and a motorcycle, occurred on the A4810 eastbound near the Glan Llyn estate in the city.

A substance, which is believed to be diesel, is also reported to have been spilt on the road.

Congestion is reported due to the incident and recovery crews are at the scene.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Officers are currently responding to a report of a three-vehicle RTC involving two cars and a motorbike on Queensway Meadow Industrial Estate Roundabout, Newport.

"Officers and emergency services are currently on the scene and Newport Council has been notified.

"The A4810 to the Llanwern Steelworks is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash-cam footage, or anyone who has any further information should call 101 quoting log number: 113 26/09/19 or you can Direct Message (DM) us on our Facebook and Twitter social media pages."