CHANGES to the ways teachers are assessed in Wales 'will require a lot more work', it has been claimed.

The Welsh Government policy change means that schools no longer have to set numerical targets for teacher assessments at the end of Foundation Phase as well as key stages two and three.

Instead, schools will be required to create six targets, which could include numerical data if they so choose.

MORE NEWS:

Criticism over Prince Andrew's Newport visit

Dumped Newbridge boyfriend Gareth Williams made chilling threats to ex-partner

Gwent Police swoop to apprehend escaped swan causing havoc on Heads of the Valleys Road

At a Caerphilly council education scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Alan Collis questioned how the authority would monitor progress if there was no data available.

While there will no longer be comparable data for teacher assessments the committee were assured other information such as attendance and national-level data would still be available.

Keri Cole, chief education officer said at the meeting: “It is easier to ask about numbers but that doesn’t mean it is a more difficult challenge.

“This will require a lot more work. Schools will be asked about what they are doing to achieve their targets.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “The changes to how data is reported will help focus on supporting individual children’s learning progress, rather than on school accountability.

“Schools and local authorities will still have access to their own data for self-evaluation purposes and parents will still be able to compare their children’s performance with national-level data.”

National Reading and Numeracy Test data at a school, local authority and consortia level will also no longer be published.

The changes to teacher assessments came into effect in 2018.

It was the first legislative change emerging from the Welsh Government’s publication of Successful Futures – an independent review of curriculum and assessment arrangements in Wales.