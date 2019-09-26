A GROUP of fundraisers from Risca have cycled to Amsterdam in support of a mental health charity - raising more than £10,000 in the process.

Dubbed the Ty-Sign 500, the ride commenced on Tuesday, September 10 - World Suicide Prevention Day - and the riders returned home on Monday, September 23.

(Ty-Sign 500 team presents cheque to Nicola Abraham of the Jacob Abraham Foundation)

The team - Lee Cresswell, Dale Cresswell, James Francis, Chris Fido, Adam Morris, Greg Haines and David Thomas – decided to undertake the trip in support of the Jacob Abraham Foundation, a mental health charity based in Cardiff.

The charity was set up by Nicola Abraham after her son Jacob killed himself in 2015 aged 24. They offer suicide prevention awareness, mental health first aid courses and counselling – all free of charge.

(Ty-Sign 500 team meet representatives of the Jacob Abraham Foundation)

It is a cause which is deeply personal for the team. Lee Cresswell said: “One of the lads (Chris Fido), his uncle tragically and unexpectedly took his own life."

The cyclists rode 500 miles to the Dutch capital over ten days. And the distance was not the only challenge the riders had to face. They battled through crashes, broken gears, popped tyres, thunderstorms, GPS issues and even a freak collision with a pigeon which resulted in a buckled wheel.

(Ty-Sign 500 team undertake suicide prevention training with the Jacob Abraham Foundation)

By day nine the riders had begun to miss their families. However, spirits were kept up with a song along the way.

Mr Cresswell said: “The physical journey was hard, but the personal journey was harder. We bonded as a group to get each other through tough stages.”

The team were supported en route by Anne Anderson and Caitlin Cresswell in a camper van - providing food and refreshments along the way - and Geraint House and Ian Meredith providing support with bike fixes and injuries.

During the final stage of the ride, Adam Morris suffered a bad crash. He escaped without injury but the bike wasn't so lucky.

(Ty-Sign 500 team raised more than £10,000)

The Ty-Sign 500 team spent three nights in Amsterdam to relax and were greeted back home on Monday with a surprise party at the Prince of Wales pub in Risca.

Nicola Abraham - founder of the Jacob Abraham Foundation - was presented with a cheque for £10,067.

Mr Haines said: "It was the most amazing experience of my life.

"I couldn't have asked to do it with a better bunch of people.

"Huge thanks to every single person out there who took the time to donate to us and the Jacob Abraham Foundation.”

The team are still accepting donations, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/tysign500

For more information about the Jacob Abraham Foundation and the services they provide, visit jacobsfoundation.org.uk