GWENT Police have issued an appeal for information to locate 24-year-old Kirsty Barratt who has been reported as missing.

Miss Barratt (sometimes known as McCullough) is from the Bettws area of Newport and also has connections to areas around Pill and Newport city centre.

Miss Barratt was reported missing on Friday, September 20. She was last seen at the beginning of September and hasn’t been seen since. Officers are concerned for her wellbeing.

Miss Barratt is described as white, approximately 5ft 2ins in height, slim build, with long blonde hair - although the police believe it could have been coloured red.

If you have seen Miss Barratt or believe you have any information that may help the police with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference: 1900348737

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org