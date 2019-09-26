THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain this weekend, covering Gwent and much of Wales.

The warning will be in place from 6pm on Saturday until 5pm on Sunday.

Flooding is likely in places, the Met Office said, and there could be some interruption to power supplies and other services, too.

Travelling may also be affected. The Met Office said spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer, and bus and train services may also be delayed.

The weather warning comes into effect following an afternoon of forecasted thunderstorms across Gwent on Friday.

At present, the Met Office forecasts drier conditions for next week, with some showers between cloudy or sunny spells.