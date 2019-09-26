FUNDRAISERS up and down the country are getting baking and popping the kettle on today as part of the World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

The popular annual event invites people to hold a coffee morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, and has been getting bigger and better every year since it was first held in 1990 - 29 years ago.

Over the years it has raised more than £200 million for the charity - including £26.9 million last year alone.

Are you holding a coffee morning in Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent or Caerphilly? We want to see your pictures.

Send pictures to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk

