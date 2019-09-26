HAVE you seen this parrot?

Pamela Watkins, of Bishpool Avenue, Newport, said she is “devastated” after her 15-month-old bird flew off this morning.

The parrot - called Kruger - was last seen flying past Alway surgery and into the woods by Aberthaw Road.

Mrs Watkins said she was opening her parrot’s cage this morning when the wind “took it”.

The noise, which Mrs Watkins described as a “bang” scared the parrot off and he flew out of the window.

“He was so scared by the crash that he just took off," she said.

“I have been down the woods, I have been calling.

“He is only a baby, he doesn’t even know what a tree is.

“I am worried because there has been a hawk around for a few days.”

If you have spotted the parrot please contact Mrs Watkins on 01633 274399.