GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a 37-year-old man from Brynmawr who has breached his licence conditions.
Colin Goulding has been recalled to prison after being released on Monday, March 25. He was serving a 15 month prison sentence for affray.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "If you see him or know where he is, please call 101, quoting: 1900341606 or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.
"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org."