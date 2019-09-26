THE long-running investigation into pay rises given several years ago to senior Caerphilly council officers, and which has cost taxpayers more than £4 million, is set to finally come to an end next week.

Six-and-a-half years after chief executive Anthony O'Sullivan was suspended amid claims relating to pay rises given to senior officers, including himself, councillors are set to meet to determine the outcome.

A full meeting of the council will be held next Thursday, October 3, to determine the outcome. Deliberations will begin at 6pm.

"The council’s investigating and disciplinary committee (IDC) has considered the final report of the designated independent person who was appointed to undertake the investigation in accordance with the statutory process," said a council spokesman.

"The next step is for a meeting of full council to reach a final decision based on the recommendations of the IDC.”

Mr O'Sullivan remains on special paid leave.

After criminal charges relating to the matter were dropped in 2015, his deputy Nigel Barnett, and head of legal services Daniel Perkins, agreed to pay-outs worth nearly £300,000 between them.

But such an agreement was not reached between the council and Mr O’Sullivan.

Caerphilly council has funded the investigation.