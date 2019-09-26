THE Brexit Party has announced Richard Taylor will be its candidate for Blaenau Gwent in the next General Election.

Mr Taylor, a self-employed businessman, will stand against Labour MP Nick Smith, who has represented the area since 2010.

Mr Taylor stated that he is passionate about community projects particularly in the area of alcohol and drug addiction.

He said: “For years, we have seen the people of Blaenau Gwent neglected and the constituency left in a never-ending circle of decline.

"I truly believe that it is time we let the valleys of Blaenau Gwent have a voice again.”

Richard Tice, Brexit Party chairman said: “The Brexit Party stands ready to fight a General Election with a full slate of candidates in all the UK’s 650 constituencies.

"The vast majority of our candidates are entering politics for the first time.

"Their greatest strength is that they are not professional politicians.”

Mr Taylor's selection was welcomed by Brexit Party MEP for Wales James Wells, who said: “Richard Taylor has bags of passion, dedication and desire and he wants to see the once great economic powerhouse of Blaenau Gwent restored.”

Although the next General Election is not due to be held until 2022, speculation is mounting that Boris Johnson will call a snap vote by the end of the year in the wake of ongoing disagreements around Brexit.