A WARNING has been issued after reports of criminals calling Thomas Cook customers with the promise of refunds.

Action Fraud have received a number of reports of fake refunds being offered following the recent collapse of the holidaymaker.

The group have advised residents if you receive a phone call, email or text message claiming to be in relation to Thomas Cook, do not give out your personal or financial details.

Also, if you need to verify the message, check via your own trusted method.

A spokesman for Action Fraud said: "We would urge people to be vigilant of unsolicited calls, texts or social media messages that ask for personal or financial details, and not to automatically click on the links in unexpected emails.

"Legitimate organisations will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your PIN, card details, or full banking passwords. If you get a call or message asking for these, it’s a scam.

"Remember, your bank or the police will never ask you to transfer money out of your account, or ask you to hand over cash for safe-keeping."

If you think you have been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or online via actionfraud.police.uk