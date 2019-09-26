A DEMENTIA-FRIENDLY baby singalong in Newport is providing a "ray of sunshine" to residents at a care home in Newport.

A group of happy toddlers have been visiting residents at Llantarnam Lodge, most of whom have dementia, to brighten up their day with a sing-along and a play every Thursday.

The sessions only started three weeks ago, but organiser of Baby Singalong Newport - which runs the sessions - Liz Turner has already been inundated with requests.

“I’ve got so many mums that are willing to share their babies with these elderly residents which is so lovely,” she said.

“I have seen how much of a difference groups like these make.

“It means so much to them.”

Mrs Turner has had expressions of interest across Gwent, but needs to find “special mums” who are willing to lead the singing and also have a cwtch with residents.

“It’s 20 minutes of singing and a cup of tea – it’s not much," she said.

The residents' families have been invited down to see how powerful such sessions are.

Llantarnam Grange's owner Ellen Smith said, although the home strives to provide activities, residents can sometimes feel lonely and depressed. But when the toddlers arrive the laughter and energy is contagious.

Residents join in with an array of nursery rhymes but are most involved performing renditions of You are my Sunshine and Que Sera Sera.

Having run baby singalong sessions for seven years, Mrs Turner realised the potential combining the toddlers’ singing with elderly residents could have.

Llantarnam Lodge was the “first home that welcomed the initiative and I am incredibly grateful” she said.

The sessions are free for nursing homes, with parents paying a nominal £5 fee to take part.

“I’m not doing it for the money – I’m doing it because I absolutely love it,” Mrs Turner explained.

“It is incredibly rewarding.”

Any enquiries from either homes or potential session leaders should email notlizzy@hotmail.co.uk. or message them through Facebook.