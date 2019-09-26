The southbound carriageway on the A4042 near Griffithstown has been closed due to an accident.

Emergency services are attending the incident, in between the Mcdonald's roundabout and the Rechem roundabout.

The carriageway is closed while the emergency services deal with the incident. Diversions have been put in place, which may cause congestion.

Gwent Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for their journeys.

(The road traffic map of congestion around Griffithstown. Picture: AA)

The AA is reporting severe congestion in all directions approaching the area.