TRANSPORT issues in the north of Monmouthshire should be given greater focus, with the creation of a sub-committee looking at the issue, councillors have said.

The North Monmouthshire area committee was asked to think about ways the council’s strategic transport group could achieve a greater balance in considering county-wide issues.

The strategic transport group is the county council committee responsible for transport issues across Monmouthshire – but concerns have been raised about the lack of issues affecting the northern area of the county addressed in the meetings.

Cllr Sheila Woodhouse said the strategic transport group tended to focus on issues affecting the south of the county and called upon members to come up with solutions.

“We talk a great deal about the south, which is not relevant to all the members,” said Cllr Woodhouse.

“Perhaps there should be more emphasis on other areas through the form of subcommittees.”

Cllr Jane Pratt echoed concerns that the north was being side-lined.

She said: “We need to get the situation changed.

“I asked for an update on the situation regarding the A465 but it has not been discussed.

“They have got a lot a lot of experts. We just need to get the balance right.”

Numerous transport issues were brought up in the North Monmouthshire area meeting on Wednesday, including an Abergavenny railway station update, congestion problems and the safety of bus stops in Abergavenny.