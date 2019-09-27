THE family of a girl who died suddenly from bacterial meningitis have arranged a fundraising event to coincide with what would have been her 16th birthday in a bid to raise awareness of the infection.

Katelyn Lazare, of Newport, who was described as “loving” and “very selfless”, became ill on Christmas Eve 2018 - and just three days later she died in hospital.

She was only 15 years old.

(Katelyn Lazare.)

And now her family have arranged a Sweet 16th event next week to mark what would have been the teen's 16th birthday.

Mum Melanie Fisher said the event is being held to remember her daughter, as well as to raise awareness of bacterial meningitis.

“We do as much as we can in memory of Katelyn,” she said.

“Since Katelyn passed away we have raised money for the Meningitis Research Foundation. It is nice to be able to do stuff for this wonderful charity.

“The only way we can combat bacterial meningitis is to spread the word about it.

“There are lots of people who have still not heard of it or do not know a lot about it. If someone has it all it can take is a few hours before it’s too late. People need to know this. We also continue to spread the word about the infection through our Facebook page called Katelyns KALL.

“The Sweet 16th event will be a chance for everyone to remember my precious daughter, Katelyn. This way her memory will always live on."

(Katelyn Lazare.)

MORE NEWS:

She added: “She was a very selfless person and would do anything for anyone. She would always put others before herself. This is why we need to hold this event for her.”

The mother-of-four said she still feels “numb” from what happened to her daughter, saying: “I feel like I’m stuck in my worst nightmare.

“I still feel numb and am absolutely broken and lost. I’ve lost my best friend and daughter rolled into one.”

The event, which will host a variety of activities including bingo and a disco, will be taking place on Saturday, October 5 at St Patrick’s, Cromwell Road, Newport.

All proceeds will be donated to the Meningitis Research Foundation.