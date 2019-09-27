A "ROBUST" response by Gwent Police in tackling a recent spate of attacks on Newport buses has now seen results.

Newport Bus-owned vehicles were targeted and had windows smashed by vandals this month whilst working in Ringland —with one driver even being hit by a stone.

As a result, Gwent Police increased officers' presence on buses as well as introducing other deterrents.

(Inspector Martin Crawley. Picture: Christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The inspector for Newport East, Martin Crawley, said: “They’re endangering other road users with their actions.

“We do not know why they have targeted the buses. Potentially it is mindless vandalism.

“We have a really robust approach. We have gone for high visibility patrol in and around the buses. Gwent Police have also arranged for officers to travel on the buses in plain clothes.

“In recent days we have put things onto social media to encourage reporting.

“We have also gone into local schools, with school liaison officers, to chat with young people about the potential consequences of these actions.”

The inspector, who has worked for the police force for 19 years, said that since the deterrents were implemented there have been no further incidents.

A spokeswoman for Newport Bus welcomed Gwent Police's recent deterrents to aid the situation.

She said: “The local police force and community support officers have been extremely helpful since this issue started a couple of weeks ago. They have had officers travelling on our buses and also had police vehicles following services around the problem areas. These initiatives have proved reassuring for our customers and staff and, since the police have provided a visual deterrent, there has been no further incidents."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number 1900337532 or you can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.