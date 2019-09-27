COMMUTERS into Newport are being warned to plan extra time for their journeys after reports of a traffic lights failure on the western approach to the city.

The lights have failed at the Ebbw Bridge roundabout on Cardiff Road, near the Duffryn area of the city, and congestion is already increasing.

The adverse conditions will not help matters.

The traffic lights on the M4 Junction 28 roundabout at Tredegar Park are functioning as normal, Gwent Police have confirmed.

On social media, the police have confirmed that the matter has been reported and that engineers will be on scene shortly.