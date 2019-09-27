A FALLEN tree has resulted in the closure of the A4042 near Llanover.

The road is closed in both directions between Llanellen and Penperlleni and traffic has begun to build up.

The incident occurred at around 7.50am.

A4042 - LLANOVER - ROAD CLOSED - LARGE FALLEN TREE BLOCKING CARRIAGEWAY



Oherwydd natur frys y cyhoeddiad hwn, nid oes cyfieithiad uniongyrchol yn Gymraeg ar gael ar hyn o bryd. Rydym yn ymddiheuro am unrhyw anghyfleustra. Diolch. pic.twitter.com/jZ9vqQ1xpR — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 27, 2019

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.