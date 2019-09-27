THE family of the 77-year-old woman who was killed in a traffic collision in Castleton earlier this week have issued a tribute to a "wonderful, kind and generous lady".

Pamela Blatchly, of Newport, who was 77, was involved in collision with a grey Volkswagen Fox on the A48 on Tuesday at around 1.45pm.

Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

In a statement, Mrs Blatchly's family said: "All of us are in complete shock at the moment and we are still trying to come to terms with the tragic loss of Pam.

"She was a wonderful, kind and generous lady who will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

"We would appreciate some time and privacy to grieve."

The family are now receiving support from specialist officers.

There were no reported injuries to the driver of the car.

Gwent Police officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

They are requesting that any motorists who used the road around the time of the collision check any dash cam footage which may provide further information to assist officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 1900353710.