STUDENTS braved the rain to finish constructing a new outdoor learning space at Coleg Gwent, with a little help from young people from a skill's programme.

Coleg Gwent students joined forces with the charity Leonard Cheshire's Can Doers project, whose participants learn new skills as part of the scheme, to create a new garden funded by the National Garden Scheme at the Crosskeys Campus.

The garden, which was opened this week, will provide an outdoor classroom for students at the campus, including a plot for growing plants and a small animal section.

MORE NEWS:

Sally Davies, who is the chairwoman of the board of trustees for Leonard Cheshire, thanked those who helped create the site, saying: “I was delighted to open the garden, which represents so much hard work by our Can Doers and by Leonard Cheshire staff, ably assisted by MJ Landscapes and the Independent Living Skills department at Coleg Gwent, and kindly funded by the National Garden Scheme. I am sure the Can Doers will have gained a wealth of skills from working on the garden, and hopefully had a lot of fun doing it too.

“Students will no doubt enjoy the garden for many years to come.”

Jonathan Smith, who is in charge of health, social care and independent living skills at Coleg Gwent, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to give learners an excellent experience via the garden project. Learners can focus on developing life skills to use when they leave college and move into employment. It will also help raise their awareness of the environment.”

And a college student, Callum Davies, added: “I will enjoy caring for the animals, growing the food and using that food in our cooking. I am really excited and can’t wait for it to be open.”