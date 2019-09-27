THIS October sees the return of the International Concert Series at St David’s Hall, Cardiff.

Classical, choral and contemporary orchestras have travelled from Europe and ever corner of the UK.

Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra kick off the series under the baton of Yuri Simonov on Wednesday, October 9. This concert juxtaposes the Slavic passion and energy of Khachaturian and Rachmaninov with excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.

The Welsh National Opera Orchestra also feature on Sunday, October 27, evoking Debussy’s La Mer. On Thursday, October 3, the BBC National Orchestra & Chorus of Wales will perform Verdi: Requiem, whilst Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra will, on Friday, October 18, put on an American night, featuring Copland, Bernstein, Barber, Ives and Gershwin.

Fans of Star Wars and 007 can enjoy London Concert Orchestra’s The Best of John Williams on Sunday, October 20, and The Music of Bond on Thursday, October 31.

On Friday, October 25, The Royal Welsh College of Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform And the Sun Stood Still.

There’s a health helping of rock and pop including household names in Van Morrison on Wednesday, October 23, and Lulu on Saturday, October 26.

American singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer also features on Saturday, October 19.

Revel in nostalgia with Sixties Gold on Thursday, October 17, headlined by Herman’s Hermits and Rip It Up on Tuesday, October 22, featuring a line-up of Olympic Champion Louis Smith, Blue’s Lee Ryan, Rachel Stevens and Melody Thornton of S Club 7 and the Pussycat Dolls.

Belinda Davids will tribute with The Greatest Love of All (Monday, October 21).

For alternative tastes, try Penguin Café on Sunday, October 6.

The nightmusic season then begins with a contemporary line-up under the banner of Ty Cerdd on Monday, October 28.

Capital City Orchestra will feature, too on Tuesday, October 1.

To book your seats, visit stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk or call the box office on 029 2087 8444.