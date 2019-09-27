HEAVY traffic around Newport is causing congestion on the M4 and in the city.

Newport Bus tweeted to say delays were expected on several of its routes.

The 30 (Cardiff to Newport) and X30 (Cardiff Express) services were affected, the firm said.

On the M4, an earlier accident on the westbound carriageway between Junction 28 (Tredegar Park) and Junction 29 (A48M) is causing congestion and delays.

At Junction 28, light signal failure on the nearby Pont Ebbw (A48) roundabout has caused congestion throughout the day.

Traffic reports are showing the normal congestion on the M4, in both directions approaching the Brynglas Tunnels, with the adverse weather conditions contributing to the delays.

East of Newport, delays of eight minutes and increasing are being reported on the westbound carriageway between Junction 23A (Magor Services) and the Brynglas Tunnels.

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles and motorcycles on the westbound carriageway, and is closed entirely to eastbound traffic, due to high winds.

Diverted traffic is using the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

