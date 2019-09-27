HEAVY traffic around Newport is causing congestion on the M4 and in the city.

Newport Bus tweeted to say delays were expected on several of its routes.

The 30 (Cardiff to Newport) and X30 (Cardiff Express) services were affected, the firm said.

**CUSTOMER NOTICE**

M4 In both directions between Malpas Rd and A48 Cardiff is experiencing a high volume of traffic, delays are expected on 30 & X30 services. — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) September 27, 2019

MORE NEWS:

A traffic map showing widespread congestion on the M4 around Newport. Picture: AA Traffic

On the M4, an earlier accident on the westbound carriageway between Junction 28 (Tredegar Park) and Junction 29 (A48M) is causing congestion and delays.

At Junction 28, light signal failure on the nearby Pont Ebbw (A48) roundabout has caused congestion throughout the day.

Traffic reports are showing the normal congestion on the M4, in both directions approaching the Brynglas Tunnels, with the adverse weather conditions contributing to the delays.

Heavy traffic moving westbound towards the Brynglas tunnels. Picture: Traffic Wales

East of Newport, delays of eight minutes and increasing are being reported on the westbound carriageway between Junction 23A (Magor Services) and the Brynglas Tunnels.

#M48 #SevernCrossing is now closed to high sided vehicles and motorcycles westbound and closed entirely eastbound due to high winds. Diverted traffic please use the M4. pic.twitter.com/pAkACc4oku — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) September 27, 2019

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles and motorcycles on the westbound carriageway, and is closed entirely to eastbound traffic, due to high winds.

Diverted traffic is using the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Heavy westbound traffic approaching Junction 23A (Magor Services). Picture: Traffic Wales