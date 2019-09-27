STAFF at the Household Waste Recycling Centre in New Inn have been subjected to intimidating and threatening behaviour from members of the public.

Torfaen council have now appealed for residents to respect the staff at the facility, and have warned that physical or verbal abuse will not be tolerated after several reports of these incidents.

Cllr Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment, said: “I’d like to remind residents to treat staff with respect at all times during their visit to the HWRC. Verbal and physical abuse towards staff is unacceptable, and not something that they should experience as they go about their job.

READ MORE:

“We’ve recently seen our recycling rates at the HWRC rise by 16 per cent alongside a 61 per cent decrease in the amount of residual waste going to landfill, it is a shame that these fantastic results are being spoiled by individuals abusing hard-working staff.

“Anybody found being abusive towards staff may receive a ban from the HWRC and could be reported to the police.”