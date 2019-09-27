RACING legend Jason Plato will give a talk on his life and career at the Savoy Theatre in Monmouth on Wednesday, October 2.

There is nothing sensible, predictable or considered about the driver – he is one of the biggest characters in UK motor racing, and one of the most controversial.

Since joining the Williams Touring Car team in 1997, he has had more race wins than Lewis Hamilton and Stirling Moss, competed in more races than Jenson Button, and set the largest number of fastest laps ever.

He is the British Touring Car Championship’s most successful driver, having has won an astonishing 96 races and two championships.

Since 2004, Mr Plato has also co-presented the popular motoring magazine series Fifth Gear, and is a weekly regular on James Martin’s popular ITV show, Saturday Morning.

And he is still racing.

Mr Plato will be signing copies of his newly-published autobiography, How NOT to be a Professional Racing Driver, which will be on sale at the event, which begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £9 each.

The event has been organised by Rossiter Books, and tickets are available from their shop in Church Street, Monmouth (01600 775575).