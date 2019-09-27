PEOPLE are being reminded to remain vigilant in Newport and Chepstow as bad weather increases the chances of flooding.

High tides and storms from today until Tuesday will increase the risk of flooding along Wales' coastline.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have reminded the public to be careful.

Emergency response workers from NRW will now be at key sites checking defences are in good working order and making sure any drainage grids and screens are clear, to reduce the risk to people and their homes.

A spokesman for Natural Resources Wales said: “With the forecasted strong winds and high tides, we are monitoring sea levels and weather conditions and will issue flood warnings to registered properties in areas that are at risk.

“We have been speaking with our partners from the emergency services and all the local authorities which might be affected so they can put their plans into action should it be necessary.

“We want people to be aware that flood water can be extremely dangerous, and people should not attempt to walk or drive through it unless instructed by the emergency services.”

Flood alerts and flood warnings are updated on the NRW website every 15 minutes.

Information and updates are also available by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.