FUNDRAISERS across Gwent have been baking and getting the kettle on today as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The popular annual event invites people to host a coffee morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Take a look though our gallery above as people munch through cakes, slurp tea and coffee, and natter their way through the morning – all in aide of a good cause.

In Cwmbran, one brave woman went a step above by shaving all her hair off.

Bethany Hughes, 26, of IG Steel Lintels, has raised over £1,000.

“It’s something that I have always wanted to do and never been brave enough to,” she said.

She was inspired to shave her head after seeing one of her colleague’s father having “a really tough time with cancer” and seeing how “Macmillan supported them throughout”.

“I won’t have to dry my hair so much, so silver linings.

“Knowing it will help other people’s lives makes it feel better.”

Bethany Hughes after the head shave

Miss Hughes has also donated some of her hair – in the form of pigtails – to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children with hair loss.

Meanwhile, some of the coffee mornings held across Gwent include Integra Business Solutions in Newport, Ladybird Craft Centre in Caldicot, the Royal Gwent, baby group Happy Hands at Graig Community Centre, KidsLingo – a class where young children learn French alongside the elderly – and Silvalicious Jewellery and Gift Shop, Crosskeys.