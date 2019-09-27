A NUMBER of businesses in and around the centre of Newport have been broken into over the past few days - and a man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

At least ten businesses in the city located within walking distance of one another have been targeted in a relatively short space of time, with some suggesting the incidents may be linked.

READ MORE:

Gavin Horton (L) from Horton's Coffee House and Saul Willis head chef at MonUsk Tapas and Wine Bar who suffered break ins. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Two businesses – Horton’s Café and The Pod - were targeted on the early hours of the same morning.

The two premises on Millennium Walk fell victim to an individual throwing items – believed to be bricks – at the windows in an attempt to gain entry.

CCTV captured from the Horton’s security system shows the man – obscuring his face with a hood and mask – grasping a bottle in one hand and throwing a projectile at the business’ windows with the other.

Another video shows a man, thought to be the same man, walking past the businesses without his hood and mask.

Gavin Horton said: “Just before 4am the alarm got triggered due to the security glass being broken.

“He was smashing the hell out of the door with rocks and a crowbar. He then trotted off when the alarm went off.

“It’s bizarre nobody heard it.”

The Pod

Also targeted were MouseTech – a nearby phone repair service.

Damage at The Pod

MonUsk Deli was also targetted in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Other businesses have also been targeted over the past week, including Honour Garden Chinese takeaway in St Vincent Street, and Golden Tandoori in Clarence Place - in both cases a door was damaged a a till stolen.

Meanwhile, a door was damaged at Cutting Edge salon in Church Road, while a window was damaged and money stolen at Beauty by Danika salon in Corporation Road.

And earlier this week Bar Piazza in John Frost Square was broken into and money was stolen from a till.

Last month Ragtag Pizza, in Clarence Place in the city, has targeted twice.

Owner Matthew Evans said: “The first time the intruder took a whole till-full of our takings from the day. They also smashed a window.”

The second incident was an attempted burglary which fortunately ended when the individual involved was disturbed.

“Luckily he legged it,” said Mr Evans

“It makes you wonder why you try to bring anything to Newport.

“We’re just trying to make an honest living. It leaves a bitter taste in your mouth but we’re still battling away.

“It’s just disappointing, makes you feel like packing up but then the mindless idiots win.”

Gwent Police have said a 60-year-old man from the Somerton area of Newport has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, and remains in police custody.

Sergeant Chris Back said: “Newport officers are aware of business premises that have been targeted by criminals in the last week.

“During the incidents, properties have either had items stolen or damage has been caused to the property.

“Crimes such as this have a huge impact on small businesses and we will be working with business owners to investigate each of these offences. We will also be initiating increased patrols in these areas."

Information about any of the crimes can be reported to police on 101, or through direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

Police have issued the below tips to help keep businesses safe from becoming victims of crime: