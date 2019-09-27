GWENT Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from outside a property on Usk Road in New Inn, Pontypool.

The incident happened at around 3am yesterday, Thursday.

The car is a green-coloured Mazda MX5, registration number CHZ 9096, and the car has a distinctive yellow roll cage.

If you can help, call 101 quoting ref 1900355834 or you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.