WORKERS at the AB InBev brewery in Magor will go on strike in October over a prolonged pay dispute.

Nearly 300 staff who are members of the Unite trade union will take industrial action in the form of four separate 12-hour strikes.

Richard Jackson, regional officer for the union, said the strike was over a pay claim due for January this year, and negotiations between AB InBev and Unite had been opened in October 2018.

The first day of strike action will be held on October 10, 7am-7pm. Further actions will take place on October 18, 7pm-7am; October 23, 7pm-7am; and October 31, 7am-7pm.

The strike will involve Unite members from across the workforce.

Mr Jackson said an overtime ban, brought in by Unite earlier this month, had been aimed at encouraging further negotiations but "didn't have the desired effect".

He said: "We remain hopeful about having productive talks. A strike is always a last resort – however, we are willing to do whatever it takes in pursuit of our pay claim."

AB InBev was contacted for comment.