AGATHA Christie’s The Mousetrap returns to the New Theatre, Cardiff this October.

Opening on Tuesday, October 1, at 7.30pm, the longest-running show in theatre history promises intrigue and suspense.

Cut off by snow, a group of people find themselves isolated in a country house – only to discover that a murderer lurks within.

One by one, characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last moment, the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

Susan Penhaligon – who has a host of West End appearances – stars.

The Sunday Times said it was a “truly entertaining classic thriller” and The Daily Express described it as “one of the most skilfully written murder mysteries ever produced”.

The Observer said: “Deservedly a classic among murder thrillers.”

Performances run from Tuesday, October 1, to Saturday, October 5. Show times are at 7.30pm with performances also at 2.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets range from £13.50-£33.50. Box office: 02920 87 88 89 or through www.newtheatre.co.uk