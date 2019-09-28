A HOMEMADE James Bond film written and filmed by two Newport schoolboys in the 1970s is being screened in Cardiff on Sunday.

Keith Stephens-Borg and David Harnett made the film in 1972 when they were teenagers at St. Joseph’s High School – and even sought permission to use the character from Hollywood producer Albert Romolo 'Cubby' Broccoli, who co-owned the rights to the character with Harry Saltzman.

After painstakingly restoring the old film, reshooting some of the scenes and re-recording the score, the duo are now ready to screen the film – called The Second Shot Kills - at the Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff.

The film will be screened alongside the pair’s first film, The Lost World.

“It’s really exciting,” said Mr Stephens-Borg, who now lives in Devon. “We never anticipated when at school in the 1970s this project would still draw interest to this day.

“David and I came up with the idea of making films due to our obsession with old movies. At that time on Saturday mornings the Odeon cinema Newport played adventure films for young children, from James Cagney detectives to World War Two action films, we studied camera angles that were an inspiration.

“Our films were carefully planned and documented, and we still have all the scripts and set photographs.

(The Lost World production team in 1971. Picture: Keith Stephens-Borg and David Harnett)

“Newport film director and former University lecturer Massimo Salvato was impressed by this when these files were exhibited at the Phoenix earlier this year.”

The screening will be followed by a question and answer session with the directors and cast, who will be reuniting at the event.

“We managed to track down through friends and relatives some of the cast members," said Mr Stephens-Borg. “This will be the first time we have met up for almost 50 years.”

The film is being screened at Chapter Arts Centre at on Sunday at 1pm. Tickets are free, but must be pre-booked via chapter.org