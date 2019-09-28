SELF-made billionaire businessman Sir Terry Matthews was born in Newport and grew up in the town of Newbridge, Caerphilly. His enterprises include Mitel, Newbridge Networks, the Celtic Manor Resort and many more. Here are archive photographs charting just some of his successes over the years.

Sir Terry Matthews, executive vice-president of Mitel, in 1981

During the 2010 Ryder Cup, Prince Charles chats to the Head Marshall with Terry Matthews

Prince Charles, general manager John Everard and chairman Terry Matthews take a closer look at a consel which is part of a presentation gift to Prince Charles during his visit to Mitel in 1983

Terry Matthews with plans for a £10 million extension to the Celtic Manor Hotel in 1989

Terry Matthews placing the corner stone at the Celtic Manor Golf Club in 1994

Sir Terry Matthews at the new golf course site

Newbridge Networks chairman Terry Matthews thanks Peter Walker after the official opening in 1988

Celtic Manor Resort owner Sir Terry Matthews ahead of the 2010 Ryder Cup. Picture: Steve Pope

Sir Terry Matthews meets Prince Charles in 2010

Sir Terry Matthews with winner of the 2005 Wales Open Miguel Angel Jimenez and then-first minister Rhodri Morgan