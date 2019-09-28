SELF-made billionaire businessman Sir Terry Matthews was born in Newport and grew up in the town of Newbridge, Caerphilly. His enterprises include Mitel, Newbridge Networks, the Celtic Manor Resort and many more. Here are archive photographs charting just some of his successes over the years.
Sir Terry Matthews, executive vice-president of Mitel, in 1981
During the 2010 Ryder Cup, Prince Charles chats to the Head Marshall with Terry Matthews
Prince Charles, general manager John Everard and chairman Terry Matthews take a closer look at a consel which is part of a presentation gift to Prince Charles during his visit to Mitel in 1983
Terry Matthews with plans for a £10 million extension to the Celtic Manor Hotel in 1989
Terry Matthews placing the corner stone at the Celtic Manor Golf Club in 1994
Sir Terry Matthews at the new golf course site
Newbridge Networks chairman Terry Matthews thanks Peter Walker after the official opening in 1988
Celtic Manor Resort owner Sir Terry Matthews ahead of the 2010 Ryder Cup. Picture: Steve Pope
Sir Terry Matthews meets Prince Charles in 2010
Sir Terry Matthews with winner of the 2005 Wales Open Miguel Angel Jimenez and then-first minister Rhodri Morgan