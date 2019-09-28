A NEWPORT personal trainer is behind bars after police found 121 ecstasy tablets at his flat following a raid.

Officers also discovered a powdered form of the class A drug at Ricky Dupon’s home on Corporation Road on Wednesday, July 17.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo told Newport Crown Court how the total amount of ecstasy seized had a potential street value of £3,260.

MORE NEWS:

Police also came across cannabis worth up to £360 and a mobile phone which contained drug-related text messages.

The 27-year-old Dupon pleaded guilty to possessing class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

Mr Yeo said the defendant had two previous convictions.

The first was for handling stolen goods in 2008.

She said he had then received a six-month jail sentence in 2013, suspended for two years, for supplying cannabis and possessing the class B drug with intent.

Scott Bowen, mitigating, told the court how his client was a qualified personal trainer and had just received a provisional job offer from a gym.

He also said the defendant was the full-time carer for his father who has motor neurone disease.

Mr Bowen said Dupon had been the “custodian” of the ecstasy and asked the court to give him full credit for his early guilty pleas.

Judge Daniel Williams the defendant: “Your offending is aggravated by your previous convictions for drug trafficking.

“You went into this with your eyes open, knowing the consequences of your actions.”

The judge said that had Dupon been convicted following a trial, he would have been jailed for three years.

Because of his guilty pleas, the sentence was reduced to two years in custody.

The defendant will have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the ecstasy and cannabis.