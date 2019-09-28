A PERSON was hit by a train near Cwmbran this morning.

The incident happened around 8am, a spokesman from National Rail has said.

Trains between Newport and Abergavenny are delayed or cancelled.

A spokesman for Transport for Wales said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Newport and Cwmbran the line is currently blocked.

"Disruption is currently expected until 12.15 and road transport is being sourced to act as a shuttle service between Hereford and Newport."

The British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.